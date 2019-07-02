Route 66 Sculpture Opens in Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - The city of Tulsa is celebrating a new sculpture centered around Route 66.
Tulsa Mayor G.T Bynum and Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell dedicated the “Route 66 Rising” sculpture and say it highlights Tulsa’s perspective that Route 66 is not a closed highway, but instead a thriving place.
"It's really perfect that we now have a sculpture that's really demonstrating that Route 66 is red hot. It's red hot in Oklahoma and it's red hot around the country and states that have Route 66 in them have to take advantage of it,” Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell said.
The sculpture cost around $650,000 to build and is 70 feet long and over 30 feet tall and is located at the Avery Traffic Circle near Admiral Place and Mingo Road.