Small Business Administration To Close Recovery Center In Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Small Business Administration says it is closing its Tulsa Business Recovery Center Wednesday evening.
The SBA opened the center to provide assistance to businesses that were affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, and flooding that occurred May 7 through June 9th. So far, the SBA has approved more than $12 million dollars in federal disaster loans for Oklahoma businesses and residents.
SBA representatives are available to meet with business owners until the center closes at 6 Wednesday evening. No appointment is necessary.