News On 6's Parent company will be donating a billboard to the mother of a murdered child.

Griffin Communications will be donating the billboard space to Maggie Zingman.

Maggie's daughter Brittany Phillips was raped and murdered in their Tulsa apartment in 2004.

The murderer was never caught. 

Griffin Communications will run the billboard in hopes to gain tips for the case starting July 5th.

 

 