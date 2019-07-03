Tulsa Police Searching For Peeping Tom
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are searching for a man that put a camera inside a store dressing room.
“I bent down and saw that there was a phone with a camera facing up,” said Jessica Coppedge. “I knew what was happening.”
Coppedge said a store employee watched surveillance video that showed a man slide his cell phone into her dressing room while she was changing.
“I am always looking over my shoulder and looking behind me, but I still didn’t see him,” she said.
Now, she is warning other women to stay cautious all of the time, even in places where they feel safe.
“You just don’t think that could happen to you until it happens to you,” said Coppedge
Tulsa Police are currently hoping somebody can identify the man.
“We think that he may have specifically targeted her. I don’t think it was recording for an indefinite amount of time or she probably would’ve noticed before she went in there,” Cpl. Amber McCarty said, with the Tulsa Police Department.
Jessica says she feels violated but is also thankful it was her in the dressing room and not someone else.
“Right after I left, whenever they were watching the cameras, three little girls went into the dressing room,” said Coppedge. “I don’t know if he was just watching me or if he was watching everyone, but I am just glad that I went in before them.”