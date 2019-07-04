News
Pittsburg County Deputies Investigating After Body Found At Cemetery
PITTSBURG COUNTY, Oklahoma - Pittsburg County deputies are investigating a homicide after a man was found in a cemetery brutally beaten to death and set on fire.
It happened in Bache, Southeast of McAlester. Authorities said this is a crime of rage. Some investigators in Pittsburg County said it’s one of the most brutal crime scenes they have worked.
This cemetery is a place of solace, prayer and healing for countless families in Pittsburg County, especially on the holidays but it’s now the scene of a brutal crime that investigators are working hard to piece together.
“I don’t know if they were meeting here for some reason, if they all came in the same vehicle, if this guy was just randomly here at the cemetery and somebody pulls in and catches them doing something…We don’t really know,” said Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris.
Someone found the victim’s body in a walkway of the cemetery. Morris said the man had been severely and brutally beaten and then burned.
“We haven’t had a report of any missing people recently. I’m thinking he was probably out with somebody he knew. I mean, he probably knew the killer,” said Morris.
The victim didn’t have any kind of ID but he was wearing a wedding ring.
“If there is anybody out there who is missing a dad or brother or friend, call the office. Let us know,” said Morris.
Sheriff Morris said the evidence indicates more than one person was involved.
“It hits home a little more because we have a low homicide rate,” said Morris, “It is horrible to go kill somebody like that. It gives me the drive to chase them down and find them. Track them down and put them in jail,” said Morris.
The Sheriff says the medical examiners office is helping to identify the victim. They say he is middle aged. If you have any information, call the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office: 918-423-5858.