News
Good Turnout For 'Rock The Block' Event Despite Rainy Conditions
TULSA, Oklahoma - Dennis Quaid and the Sharks "Rocked the Block" downtown at Guthrie Green Last night. The free concert was open to the public and featured food trucks and several bands.
"Tulsa has such a warm love for doing these free outdoor concerts its amazing to me its such a philanthropic city," said one attendee.
The concert was postponed for a little while as showers moved through the area but ultimately, the show did go on.