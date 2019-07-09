News
Authorities Investigate Double Homicide In Stroud, Search For Person Of Interest
Tuesday, July 9th 2019, 11:46 AM CDT
STROUD, Oklahoma - Authorities are looking for a person of interest in connection with a double homicide in Stroud.
The deaths happened Tuesday morning in the 500 block of W 10th Street.
Law officers have named 39-year-old Shawn Pittman as a person of interest.
Anyone with information about Pittman's whereabouts or about the double homicide is asked to call 911.
