STROUD, Oklahoma - Authorities are looking for a person of interest in connection with a double homicide in Stroud. 

The deaths happened Tuesday morning in the 500 block of W 10th Street.

Law officers have named 39-year-old Shawn Pittman as a person of interest. 

Anyone with information about Pittman's whereabouts or about the double homicide is asked to call 911. 

