Fundraisers Being Held For Webbers Falls Schools
Two fundraisers are being set up to help Webbers Falls Public Schools recover from flood damage back in May.
A GoFundMe has been set up for Lisa Ward, a principle at Webbers Falls, all of the money gathered will go to cover teaching materials.
Also, Timber Ridge Elementary, in Broken Arrow, is holding a school supply drive to donate to Webbers Falls.
All supplies can be dropped off at Raising Cane's near the corner of 71st Street and Lynn Lane.
the drive goes from now until August 30th.