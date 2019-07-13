Sapulpa Police Captain Recovering From Liver Transplant
A Sapulpa police captain was released from the hospital Saturday afternoon after getting a new liver last weekend.
Glenn Coffey said he is grateful for the person who gave him a new liver, for his incredible community in Sapulpa, and most of all, his family, as he continues to recover.
Coffey didn’t realize how much of an impact he had on those around him— until recently.
“There are a lot of good people that live in Sapulpa,” Coffey said.
The Sapulpa police captain has been with the department for 20 years and served the community as a school resource officer.
This year, it came time for them to serve him.
“It’s truly amazing and truly a blessing,” Coffey said.
About a year ago, Coffey started showing signs of liver disease.
His father received a transplant 13 years ago.
In April, he was added to the list to get a new liver.
“You never know exactly what number you are, but you need to get ready to get the call anytime,” he said.
That call, from an Oklahoma City hospital, came Saturday, July 6 as he and his wife Brandi were sitting down to eat at home.
“We have a liver we want to offer you,” he said.
By Sunday morning, Coffey was in surgery.
He’s spent the past week recovering, with hundreds visiting him and showing love and support, and the message that they, “like their Coffey strong.”
“The doctor’s like, I’m gonna have to get you out of here, there isn’t room for more cards in this room,” he said.
Coffey said God, continual prayers from his community, and his wife and sons got him through.
“Obviously I get a lot of attention through this, but I can’t do it without my family,” he said.
“One day at a time, we’ll get there,” he added.
Coffey said he is recovering well and could be home as soon as a few weeks.
He said he is grateful to his donor and urges others to donate as well.
To help Coffey and his family, click here.