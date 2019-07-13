Track And Field Athletes Take Part In Oklahoma Throwing Series
At East Central High School, a handful of former college track and field event athletes took part in the Oklahoma Throwing Series.
The event allowed high school athletes to learn the art of the hammer throw and for the former college athletes it gave an opportunity to improve times to get set for the USA track championships which take place in two weeks in Iowa.
For some it’s about keeping the dream alive of competing as a professional athlete.
“That's what I'm going for, all or nothing. I know I was about 3 meters under my PR, just all about consistency and still building,” said former Kansas State Thrower Janee' Kassanvoid.
Today's event included around 20 or so former college athletes and current high school athletes who took part in the Oklahoma throw series.
An event like this also gave an opportunity to teach youngsters how to throw a hammer which is an event that is not allowed at the high school level.