Sneaker lovers will get the chance to expand their collection as Sotheby's is set to host first sneaker auction in New York. 

Part of the auction includes a pair of handmade Nike "Moon Shoes" designed by Nike's co-founder in 1972.

 Only 12 were made and the pair is expected to sell for as much as $160,000.

 Also up for grabs are a pair of Nike Air Mags from 'Back to the Future that lace themselves up. These are expected to get more than $50,000.

 A pair of Jordans made for Derek Jeter's retirement from the Yankees will also be on the block.

The auction runs through July 23rd.

 