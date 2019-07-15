News
Large Shoe Auction Headed To New York
Sneaker lovers will get the chance to expand their collection as Sotheby's is set to host first sneaker auction in New York.
Part of the auction includes a pair of handmade Nike "Moon Shoes" designed by Nike's co-founder in 1972.
Only 12 were made and the pair is expected to sell for as much as $160,000.
Also up for grabs are a pair of Nike Air Mags from 'Back to the Future that lace themselves up. These are expected to get more than $50,000.
A pair of Jordans made for Derek Jeter's retirement from the Yankees will also be on the block.
The auction runs through July 23rd.