News
You're Invited To Humane Society Of Tulsa Birthday Paw-Ty
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Humane Society of Tulsa is celebrating a big anniversary this weekend with a special event.
Ashley Villines said they wanted to throw a big party to celebrate everyone who has adopted a pet from them in the past. They are asking people to send in their adoption stories, and a winner will be awarded a year's worth of pet food.
Of course, animals will be available for adoption at the event.
It's from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20 at 6232 E. 60th Street. SpiritBank is sponsoring the event and will cover the cost of the first 20 adoptions.
There will be food, giveaways, raffles and more.