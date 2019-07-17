Webbers Falls Teachers Receive More Donations
WEBBERS FALLS, Oklahoma - Schools across the state are stepping up to help another district in need after extreme flooding.
Tuesday, Broken Arrow dropped off a load of donations for Webbers Falls as they begin the rebuilding process.
These items will help replace what was lost at the school which is now cleaned up from the flooding.
This building is full of donated books, furniture, and more from districts all over that want to help Webbers Falls. They say the support they’ve gotten has been incredible.
Timber Ridge Elementary is donating books, supplies, and room decorations.
"We’ve been so blessed, we’ve had so many schools who’ve given us donations,” Principal Lisa Ward said.
Ward says Tulsa Public Schools helped fulfill nearly all of their district's textbook needs.
Donations are also coming in from Krebs, Wagoner, Idabel, as well as from the Professional Oklahoma Educators group.
The help is crossing state lines too as schools from far away as far as Virginia have sent donations as well.
“We have received everything, we have received desks for teachers, desks for students,” Ward said.
Teachers like Broken Arrow's Maria Walker have played a big role in that.
The Timber Ridge educator says they’re planning on more donation drop-offs for Webbers Falls soon.
“It’s always nice when you’re a teacher to be able to help other teachers,” Walker said.
Walker says anyone wanting to bring supplies or books can drop them off at Raisin' Cane's in Broken Arrow until August 30th.
“When you see a need in your state and you can take care of that need, it’s always nice to be able to give back to them,” Walker said.
Principal Ward says it’s overwhelming and heartwarming, but it’s also just the Oklahoma standard.
“In times of need, Oklahomans come out,” Ward said.
And she says, the hope is that they can pay it forward in the future.