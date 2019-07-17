Pakistan Arrests U.S. Wanted Terror Suspect Blamed For 2008 Mumbai Attacks
Wednesday morning, Pakistani authorities said they've arrested a U.S. wanted terror suspect blamed for the 2008 Mumbai attacks.
This arrest comes just days before the Prime Minister's planned trip to Washington.
According to authorities, Hafiz Saeed was arrested on terrorism financing charges Wednesday morning in Pakistan.
Saeed founded the group linked to the 2008 Mumbai, India attack that killed more than 160 people. The U.S. Justice Department has offered $10 million for him.
Pakistan counter-terrorism officials said he appeared before a judge and has been ordered to be held in jail until the next hearing.
Saeed has been arrested by Pakistan authorities in the past, but has routinely been freed after authorities were unable to present compelling evidence to continue to hold him.
According to Reuters, Saeed has denied any involvement in the Mumbai attacks and has said his network has no ties to militant groups.