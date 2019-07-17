McAlester Police Chase Ends With 1 Dead After Shooting
McALESTER, Oklahoma - A man is dead following a pursuit and shooting involving Oklahoma Highway Patrol, according to McAlester Police.
McAlester Police Captain Don Hass said an employee from Moonshiner’s Liquor Store called police at 6:48 p.m. July 17, and reported a man had just shoplifted bottles of liquor from the store, along Highway 69 near Wade Watts Avenue.
Hass said an officer spotted the suspect’s car pulling away from the store and tried to stop him. Hass said the man didn’t stop, starting a chase.
Investigators said OHP Troopers joined in on the chase that went outside of town, but ended up back inside city limits.
Hass said a trooper ended the chase at 6:58 p.m. by performing a tactical vehicle intervention at Main and South Street.
Hass said when the chase ended a shooting occurred between troopers and the suspect.
He said the suspect was hit, but it’s not clear what led up to the shooting.
According to officials, the suspect died.
Hass said OHP is investigating that part of the case.
He said a trooper was hit in the shoulder with shrapnel, but is going to survive.