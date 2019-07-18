Tulsa River Parks Authority to Discuss Flood Damage, Pipeline Installation
The Tulsa River Parks Authority will be meeting Thursday morning to discuss several topics including flood damage along the Arkansas River.
the big topic will be flood damage along the river.
The board of trustees will be discuss work already done, FEMA requirements and plans for future repairs.
The board has several different items on this morning's agenda.
The first will be approving the River Parks Authority 2019-2020 budget.
Phillips 66 is also requesting to install a petroleum pipeline under 300 feet of property owned by River Parks.
The pipeline would be below the Keystone Dam, between the river and Highway 51.
There will also be discussion about a plan for a Wild Turkey bi-annual fundraising event at Turkey Mountain.
The event would be October 3rd of 2019, and they will also recommend two third of the proceeds going to flood damage and park improvements.
There will also he reports form the Mayor's Office, City Council and Tulsa County.
The meeting will be Thursday morning at 8 a.m.