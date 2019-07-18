"To make FaceApp actually work, you have to give it permissions to access your photos - ALL of them. But it also gains access to Siri and Search. Why? Not for anything good for you, I bet," Rob La Gesse, former vice president at Rackspace, wrote on Facebook Wednesday. "Oh, and it has access to refreshing in the background - so even when you are not using it, it is using you."

The other troubling aspect is where the data will be stored. According to its privacy policy, the information can be stored and processed in the U.S. or any country where FaceApp conducts its business.

"FaceApp, its Affiliates, or Service Providers may transfer information that we collect about you, including personal information across borders and from your country or jurisdiction to other countries or jurisdictions around the world," the policy states.

FaceApp CEO Yaroslav Goncharov tried to quell the fears Wednesday. He told the technology website TechCrunch that the app performs most of its processing in the cloud — specifically AWS and Google Cloud — and that most of the images are deleted within 48 hours. He also said no user data is transferred to Russia. CBS News has also reached out to FaceApp for further comment.

This isn't the first time FaceApp has faced public scrutiny. The photo editing app came under fire in 2017 when its "hot" filter gave people light skin tones, CNET reported.