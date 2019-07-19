U.S. Central Command also confirmed the incident, saying the drone ignored repeated warnings. The Pentagon says the incident took place at roughly 10 a.m. local time.

Rep. Adam Smith, chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, told CBS News he met with national security adviser John Bolton, who updated him on the drone incident Thursday. The U.S., Smith explained, felt that the drone had violated the airspace and was deemed a threat to U.S. forces in the region.

It's unclear what comes next, as tensions between the U.S. and Iran remain high. Iran shot down a U.S. drone last month in the Persian Gulf region, and Mr. Trump was poised to strike back. But at the last minute, he opted for cyberattacks instead.