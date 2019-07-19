Tulsa Police: 1 Arrested After Chase, Assault
An 18-year-old man is facing 22 charges after Tulsa police say he led officers on a chase early Friday morning.
Police say Izayah Dixon was booked into jail on four complaints Friday morning. But officers say Dixon had multiple felony warrants when they arrested him.
Records show he was already facing 18 charges, including attempted robbery, burglary and gun charges.
Friday morning, investigators say Izayah Dixon assaulted a person at a house near Sheridan and Apache.
Officers say when they got to the house just after midnight, Dixon was gone.
But they say the victim and witnesses gave a good description of Dixon and the stolen car he left in, including the license plate information.
Police say an officer spotted the car in a hotel parking lot about two miles away.
When they tried to stop Dixon, they say he drove off starting a chase that ended in a crash near Pine and Yale about two miles from where it started.
Police say Dixon got out and tried to run, but officers quickly caught and arrested him.
Officers say Dixon ran over several city signs during the chase, but no one was hurt.