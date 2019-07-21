'Floodstock' Event Raises Money For Muskogee County Flood Victims
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - An all-day music event raised money for victims of historic flooding in Muskogee.
Every penny raised Saturday night goes straight to victims of flooding in Muskogee County.
It’s not a typical fundraiser, but when flooding devastated communities all over Muskogee county, organizers of Floodstock decided music was the way to go.
“Nothing brings people together more than food and music,” said Jessica Fowler, the Executive Director of Fort Gibson’s Chamber of Commerce.
About a dozen bands took the stage, many local. One of those—Mason Jar Revival. Bass player Russ Jones said performing was the least they could do.
“Anything we can do to help,” he said. “We really wanna help— that’s the main reason we came out today.”
The Thunderbird Speedway offered their racetrack to use for free, and volunteers from all the affected communities in the county volunteered their time. Bands also played for free.
“Muskogee flooded a while back, and for Randy, the owner, to let them have it here is a big thing,” said Aaron Cragg with Thunderbird Speedway. “We hope to raise a lot of money here.”
There were vendors, food, t-shirts and drinks for sale. Fowler said 100 percent of proceeds will go straight to a new long term recovery fund flood victims can apply for.
“It makes my heart feel good, even if we only have a small amount of money to give them, it’s still something us as a group did together,” she said.
If you weren’t able to make it out to Floodstock, you can donate money to any Armstrong Bank.