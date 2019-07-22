Woman Fatally Shot In NW OKC, Father Arrested In Connection With Death
A woman was fatally shot Friday night during a family argument in northwest Oklahoma City, police said.
Police were called shortly after 9:30 p.m. Friday to the 9700 block of Skylark Road near Rockwell Avenue and Britton Road in relation to a shooting.
Mischa Hill, 47, was found shot and was taken to OU Medical Center. She died from her injuries at the hospital.
Hill's father, Michael Henthorn, was arrested in connection with death, police said.
Investigators said a family argument occurred when 74-year-old Henthorn retrieved a gun and confronted a family member. The two men struggled over the gun when it went off and shot Hill, who was standing nearby, police said.
Henthorn was arrested at the scene and was booked into the Oklahoma County jail on a second-degree murder complaint.