U.S. Marshals Release Names Of Most Wanted Suspects
TULSA, Oklahoma - U.S. Marshals need help finding two most wanted suspects.
They say Megan West and David Diaz escaped from pre-trial release on a pending drug conspiracy case. U.S. Marshals say West has an extensive history involving drugs and Diaz is a convicted felon and has been incarcerated before on weapons charges.
West and Diaz are believed to be together and possibly receiving help from family and friends. If you know where they are, call 1-866-4-WANTED.