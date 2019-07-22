News
Tulsa Public Schools To Use SchoolMessenger App
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Public Schools is asking parents to update personal contact information for a new messaging system. Starting this school year, TPS will be using the School Messenger App to keep everyone updated on district news.
The app gives TPS the ability to contact parents by phone and text message in the event of emergency weather closings or delayed starts. Parents have to make sure their contact information is current.
The school system posted the following information on their Facebook page.
