Broken Arrow Bout Brings Boxers, Business Bonanza
Showtime plans to televise professional boxing, live, from Broken Arrow next month. Producers from "ShoBox" walked the Rose District Monday, measuring and photographing the intersection of Main and Commerical, which will be the setting for the program August 23rd.
"When Showtime lights this up, it's going to be gorgeous, they'll light all of downtown, the ring, it's great" said boxing promoter Tony Holden, once the promoter for Tommy Morrison. Holden works worldwide, but said he's thought for several years about the chance to bring professional boxing to an outside venue and the Rose District is perfect for what's planned.
Showtime's "Shobox" features up and coming boxers in a two and a half hour broadcast. The full show on the street will be longer, with 7 fights in all.
Two blocks of Main Street will be blocked off for a couple of days, but the businesses along the venue hope to make money on the crowds.
"It will really be nice to get a whole bunch of people down here on a Friday night," said Rocket Fizz Owner Scott Shelnut.
The City told producers they were willing to temporarily relocate power lines, adjust street lights, or whatever is needed to support the project. Mayor Craig Thurmond said "They'll be able to backdrop a lot of our businesses and the things we've done wiht Main Street, so it's exciting for us."
The promoter and the producers are working together to create a show that will attract a crowd in the Rose District and entertain an audience worldwide.
"There are so many boxing events around the country in casinos and arena" said Holden, "but it's very very rare where you get to put it in hometown USA, where all the public comes out, it's just so charming."
Holden said the full lineup will be announced in one week, but he could confirm that Trey Morrison, the son of boxer Tommy Morrison, would be on the card.