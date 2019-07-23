News
Crime Down In One Tulsa Neighborhood Thanks To Reduction Program
TULSA, Oklahoma - The City of Tulsa says they are seeing less crime in the newly renamed Hope Valley, which is the area 61st and Peoria area.
The area previously known as Savannah Landing had a seemingly unshakable reputation for high crime and violence a few years ago. The city received a $500,000 grant from the Department of Justice in 2016 to help fund a full-time resource officer to patrol that area. The goal was to increase resident's trust in police.
Residents now say they have a feeling of hope and are seeing progress. The area now has better fencing, better lighting, and several renovations have been made to buildings in the area. Residents even came together to create a community garden.