Porter Woman Arrested, Accused Of Soliciting Teenage Boys
PORTER, Oklahoma - Wagoner County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman they say sent suggestive photos of herself to underage males she met on social media. Jennifer Suzzane Arnold, 40, sent partially nude photos of herself to two teenage boys and offered to send them to a third, according to a news release.
Investigators said they found Arnold communicated with the teenage boys, ages 13, 14 and 15, through texts and SnapChat.
Arnold, a Porter resident, was arrested July 24 and booked on three complaints of soliciting sexual conduct from a minor by use of technology.
"Cases of this type are always tough and disappointing," said Sheriff Chris Elliott.
"We live in a world where we try to protect our children from harm and the loss of innocence. It is a constant battle to remain vigilant against predators of all types."
Elliott said he feels they may find more victims as the investigation continues.