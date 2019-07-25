News
Public Service Co. & Tulsa Mayor Team Up To Help Oklahomans Save On Energy Costs
Thursday, July 25th 2019, 3:27 PM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Public Service Company of Oklahoma teamed up with Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum and Oklahoma Food Bank July 25, for their 6th annual Shine A Light event.
The event is one that attempts to provide energy saving for many Oklahomans. This year's event resulted in 75 thousand energy efficient LED light bulbs being distributed to people in need across the state.
"The goal is to save more money on household costs so people can afford more groceries," said Mayor Bynum, in a tweet. "Thank you PSO!"
The distribution of the bulbs will create energy savings of 16 million kilowatt hours.