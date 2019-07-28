News
Tulsa Police Officer Authors New Book
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa Police officer hopes his vision for leadership can help others.
Major Travis Yates signed his new book on Saturday titled "The Courageous Police Leader: A Survival Guide for Combating Cowards, Chaos and Lies" at an event in Claremore.
Yates praises and profiles Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton for his leadership but he says the book isn't just for law enforcement.
"The book really tries to give everyone a road map on if i want to be a leader wherever I work, how can I do that? Especially in the face of chaos or crisis that may occur," said Yates.
The book is available on Amazon.