Fly Casting Gets Easier The More You Practice
TULSA, Oklahoma - After getting all your gear and you have mastered learning how to tie a fly, it's time to move onto the next step learning how to cast which can be a challenging one.
Like any skill, becoming a true master of casting can take a long time to develop, in some cases it takes years. However, you aren’t alone because most anglers often make the same mistakes, and that means your casting flaws have probably already been tackled by someone before.
JP Hewitt from The Gadget Company says the best way to hone your skills is grab a pull find some empty field or park.
“Just get out and practice everybody has grass yards everyone has little parks around them just cast,” said, JP Hewitt Owner of The Gadget Company.
Along with casting, don’t over-stress yourself make it easy and try to work on one technique at a time.
“Less is more finding one thing and working on that is way better than trying to do it better all at once,” said Hewitt.
According to JP, In the battle of the sexes, JP said women just have the upper hand in learning how to fish with a fly rod.
“They take direction a whole lot better than guys do. It's nothing personal, girls learn because they actually listen, their patient, they take their time. They can get in a rhythm and feel a lot easier than us,” said Hewitt.
At the end of the day, practice makes perfect.
“You will have a lot more fun on the water the more you practice, just like anything else,” said Hewitt.