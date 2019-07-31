News
Tulsa Police: Man Dead After Shooting At A Fast Food Restaurant
Wednesday, July 31st 2019, 5:12 AM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Detectives are just finishing up collecting evidence following a deadly shooting outside the Whataburger near 15th Street and Peoria.
The shooting happened around 1:30 Wednesday morning.
Officers say the victim and the shooter knew each other and apparently had an ongoing feud between them
Police say the two knew they both would be here at this Whataburger Wednesday morning.
Because of all of the witnesses, detectives say they were able to quickly get the shooter in custody and they're speaking with him now at the detective division.