Tulsa Man Pleas Guilty To Thanksgiving Day Homicide
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa man has entered a guilty plea in connection to a murder which occurred on Thanksgiving Day in 2018.
Tulsa County investigators say Brendon Joseph Davis shot and killed Staijeck Helm on Thanksgiving morning. Deputies say Helm heard someone breaking into his truck, then came out to confront the Davis, who then shot and killed him.
Brendon Davis waived a right to a jury trial on Wednesday and will be sentenced September 26.