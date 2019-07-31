14-Year-Old From Jenks Takes Skeet Shooting World Championship
JENKS, Oklahoma - A 14-year-old Jenks sharpshooter is now a world champion.
Ethan Hill has only been shooting skeet for two years, but is already the best in his age group.
Over the past year, Hill has fired 21 thousand shots in practice and competition.
It's not just a sport, it's now a lifestyle for Hill.
"My dad brought me to the range about two and a half years ago with a single shot 410. I found it challenging but really fun at the same time, and I've been doing it ever since,” Hill said.
Ethan and his dad just returned from Fort Bragg, North Carolina for the Junior World Championship where Hill competed against teenagers from all over the world.
They came home with some hardware.
"Going there and competing at the highest level, being able to take home a world championship, it’s just really cool, really fun to do,” Hill said.
Hill shot almost perfect scores in the 12 gauge, 20 gauge, 28 gauge and 410 competitions.
Then he went head to head with another boy for the all-around title, and won.
"You have to be perfect on every target. If you miss one you could be possibly out of the tournament. Every weekend we go out to the range and we shoot about 150 targets,” Hill said.
Hill said school has to be his top priority, but shooting is right up there with it.
"It's not a combined effort, you kind of have that pride and confidence that I won this all by myself,” Hill said.
Now Hill has bigger goals. He wants to see where shooting skeet can take him and maybe even shoot for a team in college.