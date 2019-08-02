Delaware Co. Sheriff's Office: 2 Men Arrested After Fatal Shooting Near Grove
DELAWARE COUNTY, Oklahoma - OSBI and the Delaware County Sheriff's Office have made two arrests during an active investigation of the death of a man near Grove, August 1st.
On August 2nd a felony warrant was issued for Dakota Buzzard, 18, of Grove, for first-degree murder and attempted murder. Another warrant was made for Dakota's father James Buzzard, 46, of Grove, for accessory to murder.
Both men have since been arrested and are currently in jail, according to Moore.
According to Delaware County Sheriff Harlan Moore, deputies were called to a residence at 32501 South 685 Road to find Jerry Tapp, 49, dead in his front yard with several apparent gunshot wounds.
Tapp's girlfriend Cassie Tennison, 32, also had a non-fatal gunshot wound to her right wrist and was the person that made the 911 call. Deputies located her after she fled into the house from the front porch of the residence, and since then she has been treated and released, according to the Moore.
Officers later learned the shooting appears to be retaliation for an incident in June of 2015 when Tapp fired a shotgun at a vehicle that was being driven by James and an 11-year-old girl was in the passenger seat. The child was hit in the shooting but suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Moore.