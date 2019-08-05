Tulsa Police Search For Violent Robbery Suspect
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are looking for a man involved in a violent armed robbery early Monday morning at the Apache Manor Apartments near Apache and Harvard.
Officers said three people were sitting on the back porch smoking cigarettes when they noticed a strange man hanging around.
Police said the group asked him to go away--and he did--but say he later returned with a gun and told them to go inside the apartment while he followed them inside.
Once inside the apartment, a victim said they were hit multiple times with a handgun and the even tased with a stun gun they had in the apartment.
Officers said one of the victims said the man took her engagement ring off her finger before he left.
After about an hour of being held in their own home, the man with the gun left taking with him the engagement ring, medicine, and a backpack.
Tulsa police had a K-9 officer out looking for the man, but were not able to find him.
Police don't have much of a suspect description.
If you know anything about this, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS, and you can remain anonymous.