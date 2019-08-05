'Run, Hide, Fight:' Tulsa Special Ops Team Advice On Active Shooter Situation
TULSA, Oklahoma - As the nation mourns two mass shootings in one weekend, many Oklahomans are nervous about going out to public places. It's a worst-case scenario first responders train for constantly - including the Tulsa Special Operations Team.
Captain Mike Eckert serves as the commander of TPD's Special Operations Team. He said they train as best they can for situations like El Paso and Dayton.
For law enforcement, their focus is on eliminating the threat and then helping the victims. For the public, they teach the "run, hide, fight" mentality, he said.
Get away from the violence as fast as you can. If that's not possible, do what you can to barricade yourself away from the suspect.
The last step - fight. It's not a natural or easy response for most people, but it just might save lives.
