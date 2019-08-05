News
U.S. Marshals Most Wanted Suspect Violated Federal Probation In Meth Case
TULSA, Oklahoma - U.S. Marshals said they need help tracking down their latest Most Wanted suspect.
Marshals said Librao Rosales is wanted for violating his federal probation in a meth case.
Rosales was convicted of weapon and drug possession, he is considered armed, according to Marshals.
Rosales goes by his middle name Luis, or Lee, and has a tattoo on his neck and one on his chest. If you see him or might know where he is you're asked to call U.S. Marshals at 1-866-4-WANTED.