TULSA, Oklahoma - More than 300 dancers, dressed in full Native American regalia, will participate throughout the weekend in ceremonies and dances as part of the Pow Wow of Champions. 

The event will be August 9-11 at the Mabee Center in Tulsa and will feature tribal nations from around the country. There will also be traditional food, music, and items for purchase. 

