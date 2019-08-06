News
Mabee Center In Tulsa Hosts 2019 Pow Wow Of Champions
Tuesday, August 6th 2019, 9:34 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - More than 300 dancers, dressed in full Native American regalia, will participate throughout the weekend in ceremonies and dances as part of the Pow Wow of Champions.
The event will be August 9-11 at the Mabee Center in Tulsa and will feature tribal nations from around the country. There will also be traditional food, music, and items for purchase.
