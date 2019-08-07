The company, which was founded in 2009 and is now worth an estimated $5.7 billion, also partnered with fast-casual Mexican chain Del Taco to provide meatless "beef" options.

Meanwhile, its competitor Impossible Burger is rolling out non-meat burgers at Burger King locations nationwide this week.

It appears, slowly but surely, meatless "meat" is taking over North America — one restaurant chain at a time.