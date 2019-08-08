Governor Stitt To Work Out With Fit First Responders Competitors
TULSA, Oklahoma - Governor Kevin Stitt will be in Tulsa Thursday morning to speak, and work out, with first responders.
250 first responders across northeastern Oklahoma are competing now till October to see who is the most fit.
Governor Stitt will be hitting the gym with them Thursday morning.
This is part of the non-profit Fit First Respnders.
They're taking part in a 12-week challenge to see which man and woman has the biggest transformation. Those taking part have to work out at least 3 times a week and follow a meal plan.
The goal of Fit First Responders isn't just to change physical appearance, it's to make sure those who protect us every day are fit for duty and fit for life.
Governor Stitt will be working out with the first responders and thanking them for their service.
Coach J.C. is the founder of Fit First Responders, which he says also benefits the community.
"Now that they are better, just think about how our streets are better. You put a more equipped first responder on the street, that's going to help our community" said Coach J.C.