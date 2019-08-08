News
Nathan Hale 'Fab Lab' Sparks Student Learning Opportunities
TULSA, Oklahoma - We're getting our first look inside Nathan Hale High School's new "fab lab." The lab is designed to give students hands-on experience with equipment they might use after graduation.
It features a 3D printer, sound booth, heat press and a laser cutter. There are also facilities for students to learn programming. Principal Sheila Riley says the interaction brings learning to life for the kids.
"Students are more engaged in the actual learning of curriculum because they know they can apply it immediately," she said.
Principal Riley expects the lab to help students prepare for similar experiences in college - or even for jobs currently available in college.