Learning To Swim With Autism
TULSA, Oklahoma - Swimming is a perfect tool for children that have autism as well as gaining knowledge of water it allows a better social outlet for a child by improving speech, coordination and even self-esteem.
Swimming also allows a child that has some extra bent up energy go away by hitting the swimming pool.
"He comes alive in the water. He knows that he still needs assistance in the water,” said Shannon Burns mother of Callum Burns.
Drowning is one of the leading causes of early death in children with autism.
"In his mind he could swim, I can swim, and he would always try to wrestle out of his life jackets in the water, but should that happen he would sink like a rock,” said Burns.
The swim lessons are even transforming the coaches.
"I'll get tears in my eyes, that's why I said I get more out of it than what they do," said, Miller Swim Coach Jim Carnley.