Volunteers In Sand Springs Organize Flooding Furniture Swap
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma - Volunteers with Church That Matters in Sand Springs collected household essentials Saturday morning for families in need following historic flooding.
“Everything in the garage was pretty much garbage. Furniture, cabinets, appliances, it was all gone,” said Town and Country resident Mark Ball. He said donations started pouring in from family, friends, and even strangers.
“Oh, living room furniture. Couches, coffee tables, lamps, and bathroom sinks,” said Ball. He said the community was so generous he actually had too many donations. That’s when he heard about the Church That Matters Furniture Swap. "We had some extra," said Ball. "So may as well give it back."
Community members dropped off couches, chairs, dining room tables, and more Saturday morning.
“We understood that the need was still going to be great long after the floodwaters receded,” said Church That Matters Furniture Swap Team Leader, Mary Swafford. "Our pastor came up with the idea for the furniture and appliance swap to continue to help those in need to fill their homes back up and to have a home to return to,” said Swafford.
By the end of the day, organizers said they were able to help more than one hundred families thanks to the donations from the community.