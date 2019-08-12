Sales - WorldNow 40
Masonic Fraternity Of Oklahoma Matching Food For Kids Donations
Monday, August 12th 2019, 10:09 AM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Masonic Fraternity of Oklahoma has again pledged to match every donation to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma between August 1 through September 30, up to $50,000. Additional match donors will raise the total matched amount up to $180,000.
One in four children in our state struggles with hunger every day, never certain when or if they will have their next meal.
News 9 is committed to ending childhood hunger in Oklahoma. Give today and double your donation!