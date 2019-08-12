News
Apple Stamping Tote Bags
TULSA, Oklahoma - Courtnay Grider shows us how to make a cute tote bag that would make a great back-to-school gift for teachers.
Supply List:
- Canvas Tote Bags
- Apples
- Red and Green Fabric Paint
- Green and Brown Paint Pens
- Paintbrush
- Paper Bag
- Paper Plate
Instructions:
- Select apples.
- Cut the apple in half. (let apples air dry for about 20 minutes) .
- Prepare the paint on paper plates.
- Insert paper bag into the tote.
- Dip the apples into the paint and use the paintbrush to spread the color evenly across the apple.
- Press the paint-covered apple on the canvas tote then remove. Repeat stamping with the apple until your desired look is achieved. Tip: Insert a fork into the back of the apple to create an easy handle to hold onto.
- Add a stem to the apple with green or brown paint pen.
- Let dry and ENJOY your beautiful new Tote Bag!