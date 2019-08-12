TULSA, Oklahoma - Courtnay Grider shows us how to make a cute tote bag that would make a great back-to-school gift for teachers.

Supply List:

  • Canvas Tote Bags
  • Apples
  • Red and Green Fabric Paint
  • Green and Brown Paint Pens
  • Paintbrush
  • Paper Bag
  • Paper Plate

Instructions:

  1. Select apples.
  2. Cut the apple in half. (let apples air dry for about 20 minutes) .
  3. Prepare the paint on paper plates.
  4. Insert paper bag into the tote.
  5. Dip the apples into the paint and use the paintbrush to spread the color evenly across the apple.
  6. Press the paint-covered apple on the canvas tote then remove. Repeat stamping with the apple until your desired look is achieved. Tip: Insert a fork into the back of the apple to create an easy handle to hold onto.
  7. Add a stem to the apple with green or brown paint pen.
  8. Let dry and ENJOY your beautiful new Tote Bag!