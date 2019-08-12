Green Country Authorities Search For Man Accused Of 2 Shootings
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - Authorities in two counties are looking for a man wanted in two different shootings.
Investigators consider the suspect armed and dangerous and say they need to get him off the streets. Justin Strunk has been on the run since July 25.
Lt. Duston Todd with the Okmulgee County sheriff’s office said that’s when he tried to shoot someone at an Okemah home.
“In July, there was an incident in Okfuskee County where an individual shot at another individual,” Todd said.
An affidavit said Strunk went to an Okemah home where a couple lived asking about a $40 debt. It said Strunk pointed a gun at a dog, then turned to the woman and told her, “I will blow your ******* head off.”
The woman’s husband tried to calm Strunk down, and that’s when the affidavit said, “Strunk knocked him to the ground.” At that point, Strunk tried to leave and the man chased him in his truck.
The Affidavit said Strunk shot at the man’s truck, only “six to 10 inches from striking the driver’s seat headrest.”
“He was charged with shooting with intent to kill and feloniously pointing a firearm, they issued a warrant with a $250,000 bond,” Todd said.
On Saturday morning, Todd said, Strunk struck again near a home on Hornbeam Road in Henryetta.
“The suspect gets out, loads a firearm, begins hollering and shoots through the windshield of the vehicle in the driveway before leaving,” Todd said.
People at a nearby bar said Strunk spends time in the area.
Nobody was hurt in the incident Saturday.
Todd said he doesn’t know a motive but the shootings don’t appear to be random.
“He’s been involved in two separate shooting incidents in two counties and he’s still at large, the concern is getting him in custody before there’s a third incident.”
If you recognize Strunk, don’t approach him but call 911 or the sheriff’s offices in Okmulgee or Okfuskee counties.