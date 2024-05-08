'Not Give Up On Hope': Barnsdall Mother's House Destroyed By Tornado

Courtney Swift says she doesn’t know what is next for her and her daughters, Aubree and Lettie. She does know they need prayer right now.

-

People in Barnsdall are going through what's left of their homes and searching for what they can save.

Courtney Swift says she doesn’t know what is next for her and her daughters, Aubree and Lettie. She does know they need prayer right now.

As Aubree and Lettie Swift look through debris for what's left of their home, Courtney wants them to remember two things.

"To not give up on hope, to know we'll have family there with them," she said. "We'll have friends to come help."

Courtney’s daughters were at her grandparent's home when the tornado hit, and Courtney left work immediately, with one thing on her mind.

"I was devastated; I tried to find my dog; we did end up catching her this morning. We did find the cat," said Swift.

Aubree says she lost her most valued treasure, a softball jersey.

"Because I need it for games and tryouts and stuff," she said

She has a softball tournament in two weeks and needs her jersey. Even if she doesn’t find it her coach said he would make sure she’s able to play. But Aubree says it's okay.

"It's replaceable," she said. "You can buy stuff new.”

Even though Courtney doesn't have a home anymore, what she does have, is a new outlook.

"It's the start of a new beginning,” said Swift.

She says she only feels that way because it's her only option.

"It's the only thing we can do. It's hard, but I'm thankful for family, friends," said Swift

They'll spend the next few days salvaging whatever they can. You help the Swift family here.