Man Arrested After Impersonating An Officer, Handcuffing Woman, Tulsa Police Say
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police said a man was arrested after being accused of pretending to be a police officer and putting a woman in handcuffs.
Officers said a woman called them about a man who handcuffed her then started going through her belongings.
It happened near Admiral and Memorial Sunday night.
The woman said Justin Scott, 22, told her he was a police officer then put handcuffs on her.
The victim was able to get away from Scott, went to a local gas station for help, and called 911.
When officers got there, the victim positively identified Scott as the man who told her he was an officer and began going through her things.
She said she witnessed Scott do the same thing to another person earlier in the night.
Scott is facing possible charges of impersonating an officer, carrying a firearm while intoxicated, and carrying a firearm without a license.