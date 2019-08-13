News
Pan-Seared New York Strip With Butternut Squash Ravioli
Montereau Sous Chef Amy Sanwick shows us how to put together a health and tasty meal of steak, ravioli and julienned vegetables.
Ingredients:
- 6-8 oz. NY Strip
- 8 each Butternut Squash Ravioli
- 1 cup vegetables julienned
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 8 tablespoons butter
- 6 leaves fresh sage
- 2 tablespoons chef spice
- 2 cups chicken stock
Directions:
- Place olive oil in pan over medium to high heat, season both sides of dry steak with chef spice, add to heated pan.
- Sear on both side for 1-2 minutes. Remove steak from pan and finish in oven to desired temp.
- In the same pan discard oil and add 1 cup chicken stock, 2 tablespoons butter, pinch of chef spice, sage leaves and raviolis, heat to a simmer.
- Heat raviolis thoroughly, most of the liquid should be evaporated, add 4 tablespoons butter and low simmer for a few minutes until golden.
- In a separate pan heat 2 tablespoons butter, pinch of chef spice and 1 cup chicken stock heat to a simmer, add vegetables and toss until hot.
- To plate, put raviolis on bottom in a circle, place steak on top of raviolis, top steak with vegetables and drizzle sauce over whole plate!