Montereau Sous Chef Amy Sanwick shows us how to put together a health and tasty meal of steak, ravioli and julienned vegetables. 

Ingredients:

  • 6-8 oz. NY Strip
  • 8 each Butternut Squash Ravioli
  • 1 cup vegetables julienned
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 8 tablespoons butter
  • 6 leaves fresh sage
  • 2 tablespoons chef spice
  • 2 cups chicken stock

Directions:

  1. Place olive oil in pan over medium to high heat, season both sides of dry steak with chef spice, add to heated pan.
  2. Sear on both side for 1-2 minutes. Remove steak from pan and finish in oven to desired temp.
  3. In the same pan discard oil and add 1 cup chicken stock, 2 tablespoons butter, pinch of chef spice, sage leaves and raviolis, heat to a simmer.
  4. Heat raviolis thoroughly, most of the liquid should be evaporated, add 4 tablespoons butter and low simmer for a few minutes until golden.
  5. In a separate pan heat 2 tablespoons butter, pinch of chef spice and 1 cup chicken stock heat to a simmer, add vegetables and toss until hot.
  6. To plate, put raviolis on bottom in a circle, place steak on top of raviolis, top steak with vegetables and drizzle sauce over whole plate!