"I posted about struggling with paying for tuition. Two hours later, I get this in my email," Khurram wrote on Instagram after receiving the surprise donation. "I have no words and I can't stop crying. I don't have words. I don't have words."

It seems Swift and Khurram's love story started before this encounter. "Taylor Swift specifically requested my presence backstage and I will never shut up about it," Khurram's Instagram bio reads.

This is not the first time Swift has helped a fan in need. In 2014, Swift spent the holiday season surprising fans with gifts. One of the biggest presents was a nearly $2,000 check to help a student pay off her loans.

The check's amount, $1,989, had an important significance to Swift, ever the fan of Easter eggs. "1989" was the name of her album, which she dropped earlier that year. It is also the year she was born in.

Swift, who is dropping a new album at the end of the month, has done other things to surprise fans before. Earlier this year, she responded to a man's engagement party invite via email, and showed up to serenade the happy couple with their favorite song "King of My Heart."