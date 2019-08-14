6 Philadelphia Police Officers Shot, Injuries Are Not Life-Threatening, Official Reports
PHILADELPHIA - Several Philadelphia police officers were shot Wednesday afternoon in what is being called an “active and ongoing” shooting situation in the city.
Seven officers were injured in connection with the extended standoff and shootout.
Philadelphia Police Sgt. Eric Gripp tweeted that a shooter remained active as of 7 p.m. EDT. He said there was at least one suspect, armed with a rifle, firing at police officers in the city’s Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood.
About 4:35 p.m. EDT, narcotics officers were trying to serve an arrest warrant in the area when gunfire began, the CBS News affiliate in Philadelphia reported.
The CBS News affiliate reported six police officers were shot. The Philadelphia FOP president said the officers' injuries are not life-threatening. One responding officer was injured in a car crash and his injuries are not life-threatening.
Live video from news stations shows a massive police presence in a neighborhood with dozens of police cars and officers, many of them with their guns drawn.
Gunshots are continuing to be heard late Wednesday afternoon.
Police department sources told the CBS News affiliate the suspect was livestreaming the shootout.
One officer appeared injured and was taken away in a police car. Video also showed two other officers carrying a man and putting him in the back of a police car.
Gripp said officers were taken to Temple University Hospital.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said numerous agents are responding to the scene to assist Philadelphia police.
Police are asking that news helicopters stay away from the area as they are hindering operations. Officers asked the public and news reporters to move back, saying, "If you can see the house, he can see you," and gunfire was found in the street where news organizations stationed to cover the standoff on the ground.